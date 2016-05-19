Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palestine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
The Dermatology Center6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
Dermatology Center PA19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 530-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough in her full body examination. She was quick to point out a discrepancy and removed it that day. Her Med Spa also provides other services that I like and her staff is very courteous.
About Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1841285582
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palestine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palestine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palestine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palestine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palestine.
