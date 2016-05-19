Overview

Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Palestine works at THE DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.