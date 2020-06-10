See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Haddonfield, NJ
Dr. Roberta Foss, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roberta Foss, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Foss works at Morgan Medical Center in Haddonfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Morgan Medical Center
    124 Kings Hwy W, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 216-9001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)

About Dr. Roberta Foss, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316154438
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Foss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Foss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Foss works at Morgan Medical Center in Haddonfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Foss’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

