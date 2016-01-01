See All Dermatologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Roberta Moreland, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roberta Moreland, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center

Dr. Moreland works at Loudoun Dermatology Associates in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loudoun Dermatology Associates
    19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 314, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-7171
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roberta Moreland, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104819739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Moreland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreland works at Loudoun Dermatology Associates in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moreland’s profile.

    Dr. Moreland has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

