Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Lilly works at
Locations
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9400
Shore Health System Inc10 Martin Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9400
Um Shore Medical Center At Chestertown100 Brown St, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 822-5387
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lilly works at
Dr. Lilly has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.