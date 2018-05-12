Dr. Roberta Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberta Hunter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
1
University Diabetes & Endocrine Care9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 475-7505
2
Oncology Hematology Care Inc7675 Wellness Way Ste 211, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7505
3
UC Health (Midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2700, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7505
4
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7502
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She won’t sugar coat things but she knows her stuff and she is a caring and honest GI. So glad I switched to her and her office! Couldn’t be more pleased with the level of care she has provided for me!
About Dr. Roberta Hunter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093827420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.