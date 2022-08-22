Overview

Dr. Roberta Donin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Donin works at Internal Medicine in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.