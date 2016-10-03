See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Blandon works at Champaign Dental Group in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Urogynecology Ltd.
    1875 Dempster St Ste 665, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 825-1590
  2. 2
    Women's Center for Pelvic Medicine
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 401, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5120
  3. 3
    Rush Copley Pelvic Medicine
    2020 Ogden Ave Ste 210, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-4837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blandon?

    Oct 03, 2016
    My numerous appointments and eventual surgery with Dr. Blandon and her staff was a near perfect experience. All were caring and competent. My surgery was 3 1/2 months ago. I am 79 and have no symptoms from my condition (prolapsed uterus). I believe Dr. Blandon is admirable, dedicated, and a terrific surgeon. I highly recommend her.
    nancy miller in prairie village, kansas — Oct 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blandon to family and friends

    Dr. Blandon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blandon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD.

    About Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669450011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University MO KC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hosp Civil de Guadalajara
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blandon has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blandon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.