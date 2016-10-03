Overview

Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Blandon works at Champaign Dental Group in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.