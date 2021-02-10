Dr. Robert Zwernemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwernemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zwernemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Zwernemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Zwernemann works at
Locations
Texas Health Care1250 8th Ave Ste 430, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0023Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwernemann?
Dr. Zwernemann is professional and knowledgeable while being thoughtful and kindhearted. He takes the time to really listen and make sure all questions are answered. I had a high-risk pregnancy, and I was very well cared for. Dr Z is a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Robert Zwernemann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780632943
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwernemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwernemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwernemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwernemann works at
Dr. Zwernemann has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwernemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwernemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwernemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwernemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwernemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.