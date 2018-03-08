Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Zuckerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Zuckerman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Locations
Robert M. Zuckerman MD PC2151 Linglestown Rd Ste 160A, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 541-8066
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been going to this practice for years. Great staff, great doctor. Only one complaint . Why don’t they send reminders out for appointments /shots like any other doctor’s practice.? Phones still work? Would cut down on people missing there appointment.
About Dr. Robert Zuckerman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043281496
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
