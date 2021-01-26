Dr. Zombolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Zombolo works at
Locations
-
1
Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
2
North Shore Orthopaedic Institute920 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zombolo?
Had what I thought was a piece of glass in my foot since Thanksgiving! Finally got it removed today (1/25/21). I’m a big baby, he was able to get out the dog hair that was stuck in my foot (not glass as I had previously thought )lol! Very nice and Patient with me as I’m a big baby. Quick and gentle, he’s a rockstar!
About Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528015435
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zombolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zombolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zombolo works at
Dr. Zombolo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zombolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zombolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zombolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zombolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zombolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.