Overview

Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Zombolo works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lincolnshire, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.