Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Champaign Dental Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Group /Infectious Disease
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619294352
  • Infectious Disease- Oregon Health Sciences University
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

