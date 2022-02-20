Overview

Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.