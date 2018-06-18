See All General Dentists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. 

Dr. Ziglar works at Anthony F. Nottage, III, DDS in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony F. Nottage, III, DDS
    3608 N Elm St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 252-3529
  2. 2
    Carolina Smiles
    3818 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 656-8094

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194887711
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziglar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ziglar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ziglar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ziglar works at Anthony F. Nottage, III, DDS in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ziglar’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziglar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziglar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziglar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziglar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

