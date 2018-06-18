Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziglar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Ziglar works at
Locations
Anthony F. Nottage, III, DDS3608 N Elm St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 252-3529
Carolina Smiles3818 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 656-8094
Ratings & Reviews
This dentist is awesome and I have had so much dental work as a child that I am a big baby but he jokes with me and makes me feel comfortable. He knows what he's doing and doesn't push things on you like work that can be put off if you don't have the money. He's very honest and genuine and now that I've moved to Florida I miss him and his staff especially his wife Kim. You will be very happy if you decide to go to dr. Ziglar
About Dr. Robert Ziglar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziglar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziglar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziglar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziglar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziglar.
