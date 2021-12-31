Overview

Dr. Robert Ziets, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Ziets works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.