Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD

Hematology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Medina Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zielinski works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY and Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Liver Function Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory
    295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1059
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1059
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Buffalo Medical Group
    16 Davison Ct, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1059
  4. 4
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • Medina Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Liver Function Test
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Liver Function Test

Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2022
    We called his office when mom's MRI report was suspicious for cancer. They got her in right away. The office staff was very kind and helpful. Dr. Zielinski explained things in a way she could understand and feel confident and safe with his care. He worked with other doctor's to ensure she had the tests needed to make the best diagnosis and treatment plan. Thank you Dr. Zielinski.
    Margaret B. — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD

    • Hematology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043260664
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zielinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zielinski has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Liver Function Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zielinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zielinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

