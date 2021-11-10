Dr. Robert Ziegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ziegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ziegler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Arizona College of Med|University of Arizona
Dr. Ziegler works at
Locations
-
1
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5890Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ogden Clinic - South Ogden Family Medicine5740 Crestwood Dr, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (385) 317-6919Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSunday12:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziegler?
I’ve had 2 colonoscopies from Dr. Ziegler in 7 years. He has been professional and efficient both instances. His staff is also courteous and respectful.
About Dr. Robert Ziegler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1972591790
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Arizona College of Med|University of Arizona
- Univ of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziegler works at
Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ziegler speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.