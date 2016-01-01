See All Nephrologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Zenenberg works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrological Associates P.A.
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 310-1680
  2. 2
    Nephrological Associates PA- New Jersey
    206 Belleville Ave # Level, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-5030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245331834
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Maimonides Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zenenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zenenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zenenberg has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zenenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Zenenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

