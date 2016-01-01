Overview

Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Zendler II works at Michigan Vision Institute in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.