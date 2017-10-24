Overview

Dr. Robert Zax, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Zax works at Skin Group PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.