Dr. Robert Zax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zax, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Zax, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Zax works at
Locations
-
1
Affinicorp LLC2307 River Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 583-6647
- 2 1868 W Hebron Ln Ste 200, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 583-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zax?
Can't say enough good about this office and his staff. They simply ROCK! Basal cell cancer removal on my nose. Each person in his office was professional and friendly. Once I got my biopsy and my surgery day was here I was even more encouraged by his nurse who made me very comfortable and had answers to questions I had. I was even more excited when the Dr. asked me about my career, my disability and hobbies etc. Made me feel that he was really interested.
About Dr. Robert Zax, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1689659781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zax has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zax works at
Dr. Zax has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zax. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.