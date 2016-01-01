See All Otolaryngologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Robert Zarranz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Zarranz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. Zarranz works at Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Estates Medical Center
    11725 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 349-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Robert Zarranz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548335904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University South Fla
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zarranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarranz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarranz works at Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zarranz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarranz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarranz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

