Dr. Robert Zaloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Zaloom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Bay Ridge Hearts Cardiovascular Care PC217 Ovington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-0098
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and empathetic to patients, reassuring and truthful!!
About Dr. Robert Zaloom, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
