Overview

Dr. Robert Zaino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They completed their residency with Grant Med Center



Dr. Zaino works at MDVIP - Gahanna, Ohio in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.