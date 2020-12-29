Dr. Robert Zaiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zaiden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Zaiden, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
1
Hill Breast Center1235 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-7300
2
Uf Health Surgery - Jacksonville653 W 8th St Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 244-1680
3
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 202-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. He spent a lot of time explaining my cancer and even gave me drawings of what they planned to do. Office staff was courteous and polite. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Robert Zaiden, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1821143710
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
