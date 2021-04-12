Overview

Dr. Robert Zaid, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Zaid works at Kelly Krueger, D.O. in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.