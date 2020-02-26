Dr. Robert Zaccagnini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaccagnini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zaccagnini, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Zaccagnini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Zaccagnini Medical Associates PC326 Frye Farm Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 205-6185
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very likely. He is personable professional. and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robert Zaccagnini, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1134116866
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaccagnini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaccagnini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaccagnini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaccagnini has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaccagnini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaccagnini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaccagnini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaccagnini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaccagnini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.