Dr. Youngman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Robert Youngman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Youngman works at
Locations
Atlantic Urological Associates P A506 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 427-9554
Central Florida Urology Specialists12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (386) 427-9554Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach401 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 424-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Robert Youngman, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngman works at
Dr. Youngman has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youngman speaks Yiddish.
