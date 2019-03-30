Dr. Robert Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 275-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a surgical patient of Dr. Young’s since 2008, had multiple procedures in this timeline. I can be nothing but complimentary of the staff & Dr. Young. I have had 4 procedures since 2008. I’m so glad I was referred to him! He doesn’t keep you waiting forever when you have an appointment, he is very knowledgeable and empathetic. His patients are lucky he shares his expertise on our health issues! Thank you Dr. Young, you’re the BEST!
About Dr. Robert Young, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1982698551
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
