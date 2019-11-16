Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youkilis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
Northside Ent, Inc12065 Old Meridian St Ste 205, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Youkilis went out of his way to perform surgery on a Saturday so we could know if our daughter's cancer had spread to her thyroid lymph nodes. He later said he would have wanted the same for his family members. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youkilis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youkilis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youkilis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youkilis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youkilis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Youkilis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youkilis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youkilis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youkilis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.