Dr. Robert York, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert York, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. York works at
Locations
Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists3311 Prescott Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. York?
Kind, compassionate, understanding, friendly, and he explains your procedure.
About Dr. Robert York, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215057740
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
