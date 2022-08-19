See All Ophthalmologists in Novato, CA
Dr. Robert Yohai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Robert Yohai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.

Dr. Yohai works at Advanced Eye Care in Novato, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Eye Care
    165 Rowland Way Ste 308, Novato, CA 94945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 878-0222
    Robert A Yohai MD
    864 2nd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 878-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novato Community Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Yohai is personable guy and definitely knows his business,my surgery came off flawlessly and I felt I was in good hands,end results Well Done!
    DR Paras — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Yohai, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023030301
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University School Med-Ophthalmic Plastic, Lacrimal and Orbital Reconstructive Surgery
    • University Mo Columbia School Of Medicine-Ophthalmology
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Tufts University Magna Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Yohai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yohai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yohai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yohai has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yohai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yohai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yohai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yohai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yohai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

