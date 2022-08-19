Overview

Dr. Robert Yohai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Yohai works at Advanced Eye Care in Novato, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.