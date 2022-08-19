Dr. Robert Yohai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yohai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yohai, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Yohai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Yohai works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Care165 Rowland Way Ste 308, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 878-0222
-
2
Robert A Yohai MD864 2nd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (415) 878-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yohai is personable guy and definitely knows his business,my surgery came off flawlessly and I felt I was in good hands,end results Well Done!
About Dr. Robert Yohai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023030301
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School Med-Ophthalmic Plastic, Lacrimal and Orbital Reconstructive Surgery
- University Mo Columbia School Of Medicine-Ophthalmology
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Tufts University Magna Cum Laude
