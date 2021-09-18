Dr. Robert Yavrouian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yavrouian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yavrouian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Yavrouian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Yavrouian works at
Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-2633
Glendale Office1505 Wilson Ter Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 242-6828
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yavrouian is one of the most caring and thoughtful colorectal surgeons in Los Angeles. His attention to detail and bedside manner allows for one to be at peace throughout the entire process!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1568483923
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
