Overview

Dr. Robert Yavrouian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Yavrouian works at Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.