Dr. Robert Yates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Yates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
University of Washington Hernia Center1560 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-1070
UW Center for Esophageal and Gastric Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4547Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 646-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable , compassionate and talented are just a few words coming to mind about Dr. Yates almost 4 months after my gallbladder surgery in July 2022 at UW Northgate. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Yates, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609040195
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Center for Videoendoscopic Surgery
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Miami University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
