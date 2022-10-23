See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Robert Yates, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Yates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Yates works at University of Washington Surgical Services and Hernia Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Washington Hernia Center
    1560 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 668-1070
  2. 2
    UW Center for Esophageal and Gastric Surgery
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-4547
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 646-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Oct 23, 2022
Professional, knowledgeable , compassionate and talented are just a few words coming to mind about Dr. Yates almost 4 months after my gallbladder surgery in July 2022 at UW Northgate. Highly recommend him.
    Ion Szarvadi — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Yates, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609040195
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington Center for Videoendoscopic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

