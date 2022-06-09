Dr. Robert Yarber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yarber, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Yarber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and OCH Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yarber works at
Locations
Ear Nose&Throat Physicians N MS618 Pegram Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-6513
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- OCH Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and helpful - all of the staff were as well.
About Dr. Robert Yarber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447261268
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarber has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yarber speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.