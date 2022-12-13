Dr. Robert Yamane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yamane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Yamane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Yamane works at
UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 732-8317
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Dr. Yamane was my PCP a few years ago, and then he moved out of state. What a loss that was. The timing isn't great for me to change right now... I so wish I had realized earlier that he was back in SoCal. He's a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Yamane.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174542898
Education & Certifications
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Va Wadsworth-Ucla
- UCLA school of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Yamane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yamane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yamane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamane works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.