Overview

Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Yaghoubian works at New Milford Podiatry LLC in New Milford, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.