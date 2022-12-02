Dr. Robert Wyker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wyker, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wyker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital and Unc Lenoir Health Care.
Dr. Wyker works at
Locations
Raleigh Orthopaedic - Raleigh Office3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Holly Springs Office781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 110, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyker?
Dr Wyker was thorough & worked to find what was causing my pain and to find remedies. The was timely.
About Dr. Robert Wyker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356344030
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyker has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.