Overview

Dr. Robert Wyker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital and Unc Lenoir Health Care.



Dr. Wyker works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC and Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.