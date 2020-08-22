See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Robert Wulwick, MD

Obstetrics
3.5 (15)
Dr. Robert Wulwick, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Wulwick works at NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1200
    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - Woodbury
    155 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 240-7940

  • North Shore University Hospital

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Cancer Screening

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 22, 2020
    Dr wulwick has been my OB/GYN for 40years. He delivered my3 children, and is the kindest, most caring human being. I was not the easiest of patients,(The hubby thinks i,m still not easy!) had my own very strong thoughts about wanting a natural delivery, (40 years ago), etc. I went through a few gynecologists who would not work with me. But, thankfully, in my fourth month, I found Dr. Wulwick! Even though I had to travel 40 minutes to his office, for visits, (He was on the south shore then), it was worth it. because he was kind, patient, Gentle, and just wonderful. Hopefully, he won,t retire soon.
    Susie — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Wulwick, MD

    • Obstetrics
    • English
    • 1972577435
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Wulwick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wulwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulwick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

