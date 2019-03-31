See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Robert Wu, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Wu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Highland Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Bay Area ENT Medical Group in San Leandro, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Ear Nose and Throat Medical Group
    13847 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 352-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eden Medical Center
  • Highland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Sleep Apnea
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Sleep Apnea

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2019
    He did my sinus surgery last year and I have nothing but praise for him. I had a deviated septum, a severe sinus infection and during the surgery he also had to remove a sinus cavity so that I would be able to breathe better. Through the entire ordeal he was excellent from his surgical skills to his bedside manner. He is always available to answer questions and genuinely care and is interested in his patients! No matter how busy his office gets he always returns phone calls. Five stars!
    Mar 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wu, MD
    About Dr. Robert Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1669574059
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at Bay Area ENT Medical Group in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wu’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

