Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Wu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Highland Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Bay Area Ear Nose and Throat Medical Group13847 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 352-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my sinus surgery last year and I have nothing but praise for him. I had a deviated septum, a severe sinus infection and during the surgery he also had to remove a sinus cavity so that I would be able to breathe better. Through the entire ordeal he was excellent from his surgical skills to his bedside manner. He is always available to answer questions and genuinely care and is interested in his patients! No matter how busy his office gets he always returns phone calls. Five stars!
About Dr. Robert Wu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1669574059
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.