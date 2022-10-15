Overview

Dr. Robert Wright, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Santa Barbara Pulmonary Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.