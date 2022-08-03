Dr. Robert Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Neurology - Suite 11181725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright is a gem of a practitioner. He is generous with both his time and his wealth of knowledge on all things related to neurology and the anatomy of the body as a whole. Not only is he brilliant and well-versed in Western medicine but he also offered vitamins/minerals when I suggested I wanted to try a more holistic route in treating my migraines. He’s kind, thoughtful, patient, innovative, and has a very generous heart, making you feel comfortable during each visit. If there were more doctors in this world like Dr. Wright, this place would feel a lot more right. You’d be lucky to work with this man.
About Dr. Robert Wright, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821013483
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
