Dr. Robert Wooton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wooton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Wooton, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Wooton works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 777-7911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Clifton Office6 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
-
3
New Jersey Physicians LLC128 Union Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 939-8834
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wooton?
Whoever rated Dr Wooton with one star was probably having a bad day with an ax to grind for somebody else. He has never been less than a five star with me.
About Dr. Robert Wooton, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821046681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- JFK Hosp
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- RIDER UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wooton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wooton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wooton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wooton works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.