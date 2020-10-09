Overview

Dr. Robert Wooten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Wooten works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.