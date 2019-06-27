See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Woods works at About Face Woods Facial Plastic Surgery Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Labyrinthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    About Face
    9767 N 91st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 314-0100

  Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 27, 2019
    Dr. Woods performed a neck/lower facelift on me. My biggest issue was sagging, drapey, neck. I was fearful of being overdone. I was also concerned about long recovery time. No problem. Dr. Woods explained the extensive measures he takes to minimize swelling and bruising. I had very light bruising (cheeks only), easily concealed, but gone within 7 days. Swelling was also modest. Incisions were neat, with no excess bleeding or scabbing and very well disguised behind the hairline. My hair easily concealed the healing incisions. I am now one month out, and extremely happy with the results. Very natural and not overdone, yet SUCH a huge improvement. Folks who knew I was having it done are stunned and those who didn't can't figure out why I look better/different. Everyone comments that the results are very natural. Couldn't be happier. Dr. Woods is thorough and pleasant, and with Kathy, you are efficiently and professionally treated. Highly recommend. A+
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1558329011
    UC
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    University of Arizona
    Occidental College
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
