Dr. Robert Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon100 Physicians Way Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Woods is a caring physician who remembers the oath he took. He believes in actually taking time to listen. He doesn't use the old broke record"everything looks ok, come back if you need me". He treats each person as an individual with real concerns.
About Dr. Robert Woods, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Medical College of Virginia
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
