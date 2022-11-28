Overview

Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at Saint Thomas Heart in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.