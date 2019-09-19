Overview

Dr. Robert Woodrick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.



Dr. Woodrick works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.