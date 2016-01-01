Dr. Woodham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Woodham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Woodham, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Woodham works at
Locations
Loop Central4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 346-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Woodham, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578621223
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- University of Virginia
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodham.
