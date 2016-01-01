Overview

Dr. Robert Wood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Wood works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.