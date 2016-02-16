Dr. Robert Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 312, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-0449
-
2
Pacific Endoscopy Center1029 Makolu St Ste H, Pearl City, HI 96782 Directions (808) 456-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
My mom had to do an EGD this past week, took about an hour, the procedure seemed very fast. Staff was very caring and friendly. Dr. Wong explained everything well on what he was going to do and he came out to let us know what he found out and he listened and answered our questions to his best. Very sincere and caring. The Doctor is one of the best. Thank you!
About Dr. Robert Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982784898
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- UCLA Aff Prog
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.