Dr. Robert Wong, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists in Aiea, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists
    98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 312, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 486-0449
    Pacific Endoscopy Center
    1029 Makolu St Ste H, Pearl City, HI 96782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 456-6420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Barrett's Esophagus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Feb 16, 2016
    My mom had to do an EGD this past week, took about an hour, the procedure seemed very fast. Staff was very caring and friendly. Dr. Wong explained everything well on what he was going to do and he came out to let us know what he found out and he listened and answered our questions to his best. Very sincere and caring. The Doctor is one of the best. Thank you!
    About Dr. Robert Wong, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982784898
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • UCLA Aff Prog
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

