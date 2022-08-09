Overview

Dr. Robert Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Wong works at Austin Retina Associates in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Burnet, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.