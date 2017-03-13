Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
Groco Laboratories1857 Center St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf is a great Doctor and person. I have had several surgeries with him and he cares about your results and is genuinely concerned about all his patients. He makes you feel important and his focus is on you getting the best results. I appreciate all he has done for me during and after my surgeries. In my eyes, HE IS THE BEST! Thank you so much Dr. Wolf. PS You have the best Staff too!
About Dr. Robert Wolf, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wolf works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.