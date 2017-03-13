See All Dermatologists in Camp Hill, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Wolf works at Waters Edge Cmprhnsv Csmtc Srgy in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Groco Laboratories
    1857 Center St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 763-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2017
    Dr. Wolf is a great Doctor and person. I have had several surgeries with him and he cares about your results and is genuinely concerned about all his patients. He makes you feel important and his focus is on you getting the best results. I appreciate all he has done for me during and after my surgeries. In my eyes, HE IS THE BEST! Thank you so much Dr. Wolf. PS You have the best Staff too!
    Diana Garcia in Mechanicsburg, PA — Mar 13, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wolf, MD
    About Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619901303
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Waters Edge Cmprhnsv Csmtc Srgy in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.